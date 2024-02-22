Luxurious family living awaits

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday February 23: 59 Blue Ridge Drive, White Rock:
Indulge in the pinnacle of opulent living with this extraordinary residence nestled within the prestigious Blue Ridge Estate. Positioned on an expansive 5,697square metre block, listing agent Grant Maskill-Dowton said this stunning property had undergone tasteful renovations and offered unrivaled comfort and sophistication that will exceed expectations.
"You step into a world of luxury as you enter the light-filled, open-concept kitchen, meals, and family area, all of which basks in the warmth of a northerly aspect," he said. "The gourmet kitchen, with it's stone benches, top-of-the-line appliances, and butler's pantry, is a haven for culinary enthusiasts and entertainers alike."
Ample space is provided by the expansive separate living and dining areas, thoughtfully designed to accommodate gatherings of all sizes.. Adjacent to the living areas, you will discover a dedicated home office adorned with custom cabinetry that provides a quiet sanctuary for remote work or creative pursuits.
The home offers four generously appointed bedrooms, two of which boast convenient built-in robes, while the remaining two feature luxurious walk-in robes. With space and functionality in abundance, every member of the family can enjoy personalised comfort and relaxation.
New owners can pamper themselves in the modern bathrooms which offer stone top vanities, walk-in showers, baths, and separate toilets. The master bedroom features a private ensuite with a double walk-in shower.
You will experience year-round comfort with ducted and zoned heating and air conditioning, along with ceiling fans throughout, while outside the home you can enjoy the extensive undercover entertaining area, complete with a convenient servery from the kitchen.
Grant said the outdoors were just as impressive. "Entertain guests on the open deck or by the outdoor fireplace.
"Escape the summer heat in the inviting in-ground swimming pool featuring a heat pump, glass fencing, and tiled surrounds for ultimate relaxation," he said. "Additional parking and storage are provided by a triple auto garage with internal access and a large powered shed with a bathroom, catering to all your lifestyle needs."
With side access, established trees, and a serene dam, this property offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and privacy.
