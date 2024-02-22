This Victorian terrace is 'a surprise from the moment you walk inside'

IT'S not every day a fully renovated terrace house comes up for grabs in Bathurst, but there's one on the market now that's truly spectacular.
Lachlan Terrace seamlessly combines heritage with modern tastes, and all in a convenient central business district location.
The property, located at 4 Keppel Street, is just across the road from the Tremain's Mill precinct and a short walk from Bathurst Railway Station.
Connors and Co real estate agent Jim Connors said there's nothing quite like Lachlan Terrace on the market right now.
"To find a terrace of this scale and functionality, you've really got only a handful of properties that would be able to cater for this certain buyer set, whether that be a family, a professional younger couple, or someone who wants to carry the Lachlan Terrace bed and breakfast business as it stands," he said.
Lachlan Terrace has operated as a bed and breakfast under the current owners, who acquired the property in 2022.
The renovations occurred shortly before that sale.
Effort was taken during the renovation to respect the period features of the terrace, while adding in all the modern amenities people are looking for in the 21st Century.
"The terrace itself is a surprise from the moment you walk inside," Mr Connors said.
"The size is most definitely capable of housing a family, with four full bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate powder room, and multiple living zones."
In addition to that, the property has a low-maintenance courtyard and private off-street parking.
The terrace was built circa 1885 and was known as the Ryan's Building.
In 1900, the building was occupied by PJ Ryan, a butcher; Mrs Blackburn, for refreshment rooms; Chas Dixon, a bootmaker; and WM Hale, a tobacconist.
In more recent years, 4 Keppel Street has been used for residential and accommodation purposes.
Mr Connors said people can view the property by appointment.
This can be arranged by calling 0401 864 223.
