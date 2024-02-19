Your ultimate guide to what's on for the 2024 Bathurst 500

THE Supercars are back in town, but it's slightly different this time round.
While Bathurst is well known for its 1000-kilometre race in October, this weekend Mount Panorama is set to host the Supercars season.
The Bathurst 500 will be staged across Saturday and Sunday, with a 250-kilometre race on each day of the event.
But there's plenty of activities happening off the track, including an outdoor cinema, the drivers' and transporter parade and a performance from an iconic Australian children's band.
We've put together the ultimate guide to what's happening across Bathurst for the Supercars' opening round of the season.
Experience classic motorsport movies under the stars in the heart of the Bathurst CBD.
The Moonlight Cinema will showcase outdoor screenings each night in Kings Parade.
Each night there'll be a different motor racing-theme movie.
On Tuesday, fans can watch Ford vs Ferrari, which details Ford's rise to winning the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France, an event which had been long dominated by team Scuderia Ferrari.
It'll be followed by Days of Thunder on Wednesday, which is about fictional character Cole Trickle's experiences in the high-pressure world of NASCAR racing.
The final movie will be comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, which stars Will Ferrell.
All movies start at 7.30pm and they're all free entry.
Unfortunately Monday's screening of Rush was cancelled due to wet weather.
The Supercars transporters are set to descend on Bathurst, as they usually do for the Bathurst 1000, but for the 500 it'll be in the late afternoon.
Line William Street from 4pm to see the transporters roll into town as they make their way to Mount Panorama, an event that is entirely free.
Australian household name the Wiggles will be performing right here in Bathurst and it's entirely free.
The global children's music sensation will perform on the Russell Street live stage from 5pm on Thursday, on the eve of the Supercars season opener.
The concert is expected to run to 6pm and it's expecting to be busy in the CBD, so make sure you get there early, to avoiding missing out.
All the Supercars drivers will be available to fans on Thursday afternoon, to sign autographs ahead of the season opener.
The signing session is set to get underway from 6pm, right after the Wiggles concert, on Church Street, between William and George streets.
Racing at Mount Panorama will begin on Friday, with practice and qualifying in a number of support categories, with the first Supercars practice session at 12.30pm.
The main race starts at 4.10pm on Saturday and 3.05pm on Sunday.
Games open at 7am on each day and tickets remain on sale at the Supercars website.
