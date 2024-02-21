We're ready for the second half of this racing extravaganza | Mayor's say

WE had a very successful Repco Bathurst 12 Hour last week, drawing more than 47,000 fans to Mount Panorama over the weekend.
The 12 Hour has been growing in popularity and prestige over the years and it was wonderful to have the second-highest three-day crowd figures recorded for this popular international endurance event.
The racing action continues this week with the Thrifty Bathurst 500, accompanied by a week filled with family-friendly off-track events such as music, food, movies and more in Russell Street.
A definite highlight will be the free Wiggles concert tonight from 5pm, followed by the driver signing session at 6pm.
I encourage you to bring the kids, family and friends down to Kings Parade to enjoy a wonderful evening of entertainment.
I RECENTLY conducted a site visit ahead of the Winburndale Infrastructure Upgrade Tour planned for next week.
The dam wall has received a $16 million flood security upgrade which is now complete.
Reinforcing the dam wall was complex and is a great example of how outstanding engineering and construction can come together to fix even the most difficult water infrastructure issues.
Installing the anchors to strengthen the dam wall while it continues to act as an important water source involved divers inspecting and working on the structure underwater during construction while other equipment was being engineered on-site to meet the unique needs of the project.
The Winburndale Infrastructure Upgrade Tour is now fully booked, which demonstrates the project's popularity and interest in our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.