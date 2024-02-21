Builders lay down the law with commanding victory at Eglinton

Team Builders of Garth Hindmarch, Curtis James Booth, Harry Dang, Leo Meares and Mark Siegert showed why they are the team to beat in this year's Tablelands Builders Summer competition with a convincing win on Saturday.
Builders took down Team Brickies of Bryan Reiri, Andrew Tree, Jason Honeyman, Toko Tari and James Mears 10 sets to two, 69 games to 39.
The star players in this match were no doubt Team Builders captain Booth and Hindmarch.
Both players were the only two players of all the ten players to take to the court to win all of their four sets.
Booth, Eglinton's most improved player, was in cruise control, letting his racket doing the talking in his 6-1, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 sets wins, and is the danger player to watch out for in his future matches.
Builders' Garth Hindmarch turned back the clock with a flawless display of tennis winning his four sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
A fortune-favours-the-brave player, Hindmarch can mix it with the best and is a real threat to worry the tall poppy players.
Harry Dang dug deep for the Builders and frustrated his opponents with his crafty style of tennis, winning three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
Eglinton's young gun Leo Meares was brilliant in defence and attack with a polished display of tennis, winning three sets 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.
Super sub Mark Siegert won three sets 6-4, 7-6, with a walkover set 6-0.
Siegert showed true grit on the court, and had his opponents in panic mode in different stages of his sets.
Builders winning captain Booth had a smile on his face as wide as the Grand Canyon and declared it's going to take an exceptionally good side to beat them in their future matches.
"My team is a very well-balanced side with experience to burn. Not even 'Slugger' Bullock's trump card can worry us," he said.
No match results were available for the second match.
Well folks another cracker round of tennis in round four. Until we meet again, it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
