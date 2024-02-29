Magistrate notes man's growing driving record as he appears in court again

A MAN with an extensive driving record has been given a substantial fine after his latest appearance in court.
Scott Christopher Boardman, 64, of Seymour Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 14, 2024 to two counts of driving with an expired licence.
Police were patrolling Kelso just before midday on January 4, 2024 when they saw a silver Suzuki Swift travelling north along Boyd Street, according to police documents before the court.
Officers followed the vehicle - driven by Boardman - and stopped him in the Kelso shopping complex.
Boardman was asked for his licence and he admitted to needing to do some paperwork given it expired on December 14, 2023, according to police.
Police said Boardman told them that he didn't know how to get it reinstated.
On a separate occasion, Boardman was driving along Sydney Road in Kelso at about 8.30am on January 26 when he was stopped for random testing.
He was asked for his licence, but said he didn't have it on him, according to police.
Checks by police on the Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) database showed his licence had expired on December 14, 2023 after a three-month disqualification period.
In giving a dressing down to a self-represented Boardman, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said he was a "frustration" for the court, given his lengthening driving record.
"You keep doing the wrong things with the gift that is your licence," Ms Ellis said, noting his nine speeding offences and number of unlicensed charges.
Boardman was convicted and fined $1288.
