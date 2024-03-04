Man's Durham Street drive ends with a trip to the police station

A MAN has sent "a few alarm bells" ringing for a magistrate after his drive on Durham Street ended with him at Bathurst Police Station.
Blake Holmes, 27, of Bonnor Street, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 14, 2024 to driving with drugs in his system.
Police documents before the court said police stopped a silver Ford Focus on Durham Street in Bathurst for testing at around 11pm on October 1, 2023.
Holmes, who was behind the wheel, was asked for his licence before he was given an oral drug fluid test.
Holmes gave a positive reading for cannabis and methamphetamine, police documents said.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive test for the drugs, which was later confirmed by forensics.
Police said Holmes told them that he had some cannabis "three or so days ago".
A SELF-REPRESENTED Holmes told the court during sentencing that he had stopped smoking cannabis for about three months after he "fell back into it".
He was encouraged by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis to get support with relapse, but was told he would have "some pain, not agony" with the outcome for this charge.
"There are a few alarm bells," Ms Ellis said.
He was convicted and banned from driving for six months.
