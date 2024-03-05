Western Advocate
Court

Medical marijuana no excuse for driving with drugs, says magistrate

By Court Reporter
Updated March 5 2024 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
USING medical marijuana before getting behind the wheel has seen a 38-year-old man walk from court with a driving ban.

