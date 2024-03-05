Medical marijuana no excuse for driving with drugs, says magistrate

USING medical marijuana before getting behind the wheel has seen a 38-year-old man walk from court with a driving ban.
Nathan Anthony Storrier, 38, of Tyndall Street, Kelso faced Bathurst Local Court on February 14, 2024 where he pleaded guilty to driving with drugs in his system.
Documents tendered to the court state a white Holden Commodore driven by Storrier was stopped by police in Gormans Hill about 10.40am on July 6, 2023 for random testing.
Storrier was asked for his licence by police before he was subject to an oral drug fluid test.
After giving a positive reading for drugs, he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Despite giving a negative reading for the drug while in custody, his sample was later confirmed by forensics to contain the presence of cannabis.
During sentencing, a self-represented Storrier told the court he was on medical marijuana and had only been advised to wait 12 hours before driving.
But Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis implored Storrier to not get behind the wheel after using.
He was convicted and fined $400.
Storrier was also taken off the road for six months.
