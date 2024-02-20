General manager's appraisal: council to consider tenure, potential pay rise

COUNCILLORS are set to make some key decisions about general manager David Sherley's job at Bathurst Regional Council's next meeting.
The general manager's appraisal is included on the agenda for the February 21, 2024 ordinary meeting, with the item to be dealt with behind closed doors during the confidential session.
The Western Advocate understands discussion on the night will centre around the regular performance review and whether or not it satisfies the requirements for an automatic pay rise.
It is also understood there could be discussions around a discretionary increase to his remuneration, as well as discussions of a potential future contract.
Bathurst council confirmed to the Western Advocate that Mr Sherley is currently employed under a five-year contract, which runs until July, 2025.
The council also said the performance review and appointment of the general manager are conducted in accordance with the Office of Local Government's Guidelines for the Appointment and Oversight of General Managers.
Mr Sherley's position and salary came under immense public scrutiny in late 2023 during community consultation on a potential application for a special rate variation (SRV).
Bathurst council was considering a cumulative rate increase of 68.6 per cent over two years, prompting questions from the community about Mr Sherley's pay.
Regarding the February 21 agenda item, mayor Jess Jennings said he was looking for "stability".
He also defended the salary the general manager receives in light of the criticism levelled at the council by some in the community during the SRV process.
"One of the things that's really critical when you're talking about general managers who employ and manage over 400 staff, this is not your average job position, and the thing that I want to see happen, that I think is the best result for our community, is that we have stability throughout the short-term period, particularly noting the fact that there's an election in September," he said.
"It's up to the council to decide what sort of tenure the general manager has and obviously that'll be thrashed out through a confidential session on Wednesday night and we'll have an answer on Thursday as to what the final position is."
While some in the community believe the general manager is overpaid, Cr Jennings said the salary reflects the demands of the job, the skills required, and Mr Sherley's longevity in the role.
"It's just what happens through the award process primarily," he said.
"There are anomalies to that in some cases, but in effect, those jobs - general managers all round NSW, all round Australia, all round the world - if you're responsible for employing over 400 people, a budget of well over $100 million annually, those positions attract serious salaries."
Cr Jennings said he wants the general manager of Bathurst council to be "a very good administrator" and someone who works well under pressure.
He said "we do get that" from Mr Sherley.
"I think a lot of people don't recognise just how involved the general manager's position is; as I said, 400 staff," Cr Jennings said.
"This general manager has got a lot of experience, and I get that that frustrates some people perhaps, but the market for general managers is not just walk out down to the supermarket and grab another one off the shelf.
"I want someone who's a good administrator so that they will implement the policies that the council decides, and one of the other things this general manager has always been exceptional about is that he's been a very effective administrator."
He also praised Mr Sherley's contributions to the financial management of the council amid significant cost shifting.
"I think council, under David's administration, has actually done a very good job of balancing our budgets over the whole of Bathurst Regional Council's existence, approximately 20 years, and recognise some credit needs to be given for the fact that council has not increased the rates [above the rate peg] during that entire time, yet has still managed to maintain an expected level of services and infrastructure for the community," Cr Jennings said.
"Yes, it's getting tighter, but so has the cost shifting gotten harder, and harder, and harder, and he's been the one who has had to juggle the budgets to come up with policy options for council to embrace and that has happened.
"I think as an administrator and as an accountant, he has done his job to date, and it's up to councillors to get the policy right from here on."
