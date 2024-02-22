New St Philomena's principal loving her 'amazing' new community

THE new principal at St Philomena's Catholic Primary School, Rosie Harrison, has described her new community as "amazing".
Ms Harrison arrives at the Bathurst school after four years serving as a principal of St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Darwin.
Now into her first term in the job, she describes the school as having a "lovely small family feel".
"That's how it's known right through the town," she said.
"The kids are just amazing. They're so welcoming and very receptive and the staff are just amazing too, really dedicated.
"It's an easy space to come into."
Prior to her four years at Darwin, she was the foundation principal for a school at Weipa Town, in Cape York in far-north Queensland.
Having spent most of her schooling years in regional areas, Ms Harrison feels as if she's "coming home" to Bathurst.
"I come from a big family and I bordered with the Mercy Sisters, when I started at Mungindi, on the Queensland border. I then went off to bordering school at Gunnedah," she said.
"Coming to Bathurst, is like coming home. It's really nice."
After she finished her schooling, Ms Harrison had planned to have a gap year, working on the family farm.
It didn't work out, however, and she headed to university at Lismore.
After two days teaching at the central school in her home town of Mungindi, she ended up teaching at St George, not too far north.
"I also taught at Ballina for five years and then I moved to Port Macquarie for 12 years, before I moved back to Queensland," she said.
"I was a teacher for nearly 20 years. I then had the opportunity to step in and be the religious education coordinator and then deputy principal for a good while.
"I was never going to be a principal either, but then I had the opportunity in an acting phase in Toowoomba and I just loved the job."
She said she's happy to have spent basically all of her career in the Catholic system.
"That's how I grew up. I came from a big Catholic family and was holy educated in Catholic schools," she said.
"So it's certainly like a rite of passage.
"From what I've seen here, it's similar in Bathurst. Teachers start in the Catholic system and stay in it."
Ms Harrison replaces Jaydem Hadson as principal of St Philomena's, who was at the South Bathurst school for three years, starting in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.