Panthers make up half of Group 10 selections in Western Rams side

THERE'S four big reasons for the Bathurst Panthers to be all smiles following the announcement of this year's Western Rams team for the upcoming NSW Rugby League Country Championships.
Jed and Jake Betts, Josh Merritt and Riley Cheshire were rewarded for their strong performances for Group 10 in their recent representative clashes against Group 11 and Castlereagh, earning themselves a Rams jersey for their efforts.
Panthers make up half of Group 10's eight selections in the 20-man Western side.
Group 10 impressed in the representative fixtures at Wellington's Kennard Park, scoring a pair of 16-6 victories against their two opponents.
Jake Betts said it was satisfying to put it together against Group 11 after a rough start to the game.
"The boys obviously played really well on the weekend and deserved their spots," he said.
"It's always good to get the win over Group 11. They beat us pretty convincingly at Blayney on our home turf last year so it was good to get one back on them.
"It was hot and the first game of the season, so it was a bit scrappy and there were a few cobwebs but as it went on it started to get a bit better."
Betts is the sole returning Panther to the Rams this season.
He said it's a treat to be joined by several of his clubmates this time around.
"I'm not too sure how many that is now for myself. There's a few, but they're all pretty special to me. I'll take them when they come," he said.
"Jed missed out last year, which was disappointing, so it's great to see him get the selection.
"It's great seeing Riley and Joshy, who's new to Panthers, getting selected. I was really happy for both of them and they played great on the weekend.
"It'll be interesting to see how they go, and I'm sure they'll put their best foot forward."
Any Rams selection is a special moment in the eyes of Betts but that rings especially true in an important year for the region.
"I've always thought that it's a pretty special thing. It's a real privilege to be able to wear the Rams jersey," he said.
"There's been a lot of great players in the past who have worn it. Every time I've been lucky enough to pull on the jersey it's special for me, especially this year on the 50th anniversary of the Amco Cup win."
The Rams will take on the Northern Tigers at Narromine on March 2 in the opening round of the Country Championships.
Rams were dominant 64-18 winners of this identical fixture last season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.