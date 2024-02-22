I'm hoping for a super boost for our businesses | State politics

BATHURST is in the midst of a two-week motorsport festival combining the Bathurst 12 Hour and new Bathurst 500.
The Bathurst SuperFest kicked off last weekend with the Bathurst 12 Hour.
This week the action continues as Mount Panorama hosts the Bathurst 500 for the first time.
Bathurst is welcoming V8 Supercars twice this year as part of the championship series and I am sure this will bring a sizeable injection to the local economy.
Off track, there is plenty to see and do, including a performance from the Wiggles, markets and a moonlight cinema.
I encourage locals and those in surrounding towns to participate in the Bathurst SuperFest by supporting local businesses that are involved and enjoying events in our region.
For more information on times and locations, please head to www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au/Events/Bathurst-SuperFest
THIS week is National Driver Fatigue Week, where we focus on driver fatigue intervention strategies for all road users so everyone reaches their destination safely.
One in three fatalities on our roads are fatigue-related and could be easily prevented.
Unlike other driver behaviours, such as speed, illegal alcohol and drug use, where there is police enforcement and roadside testing to promote driver compliance, fatigue management is totally up to the driver to manage.
There were 1187 deaths on our roads last year across Australia - a devastating statistic. That's 1187 families affected and precious lives lost.
This National Driver Fatigue Week, remember, sleep is the only cure to tiredness.
Driver education to change a driver's perceptions and provide solutions to fatigue when it strikes on the road is critical to success.
The ultimate aim is to reduce fatal crashes attributed to fatigue.
Please take care on our roads this week and every other week and, remember, never drive tired.
