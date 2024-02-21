Ryder's 'fun time' out turns into a life changing experience with Panthers

"I THOUGHT it was great to play because we got a free jersey out of it and it was just a fun time."
Faith Ryder went into Tarsha Gale Cup trials with her main focus being to enjoy every minute on their field, now she finds herself as a member of the Penrith Panthers.
Ryder recently enjoyed her Tarsha Gale debut during the Panthers - and it wasn't an experience that the Bathurst junior could have seen coming this time last year.
It was only then that Ryder decided to play a full season with the Panorama Platypi under 18s side at fullback.
That reignited her passion for the sport.
"I played when I was 14, had a couple of games, but then I left it at that because I'm more of a netball person," Ryder said.
"I came back last year and played a couple of rounds, then came out this year and played the full season because we needed numbers."
Those games led to Ryder trying her luck at the Tarsha Gale Cup trials with the Western Rams.
Ryder and the Rams took on the Panthers in a trial, and the Bathurst back clearly left an impression with the Penrith scouts.
"I saw something on Facebook and thought 'What's this? Looks kind of cool'. I signed up and went for it," Ryder said, on signing up for the trials.
"A couple of days later [after the game against Panthers] I got a call to say I'd made the squad. We had two more trial games, which I made it through, and now I'm into the team."
Ryder was promoted into the Panthers team for their round two game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, in which her side were 32-4 winners.
She came off the bench with 15 minutes to go in the match and played out the remainder of the contest.
"It was so good when I saw my name in the team list. It was great to get out on the field, and we played really well," Ryder said.
"We have a really strong team, and I feel like we've got such a good connection. Even when we make mistakes we're always getting around each other and we know we're in it together.
"After the last couple of weeks I've started to feel more comfortable. We're a big family at Panthers. Everyone supports each other.
"My coach is great, my team is great and support from everyone helps so much, plus the atmosphere is amazing."
A second match with the Panthers - and a first start in the run-on side - awaits for Ryder this weekend after she was promoted back into the squad for round four.
Ryder and the Panthers will take on the Indigenous Academy side this Saturday at Henson Park, pitting her against fellow Bathurst player and Panorama Platypi under 18s teammate Zoe Lee.
Lee and Bathurst's other remaining Tarsha Gale Cup representative, Sarah Morley, faced off last week in the Indigenous Academy vs St George clash.
"We're all doing such a good job and we were all ready for it," Ryder said.
"Obviously us playing against each other feels a bit weird, because we're so used to playing together, but it's great. I think all of us are going to go places."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.