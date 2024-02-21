Plenty of social triples games go down to the wire

Wednesday, 14th February
On a very pleasant Summers afternoon to play Lawn Bowls down at the Greens on William, 24 Bowlers formed three games of Social Bowls and two games of Social Triples.
Games No. 1: On the 8th end, Skip. Daniel Prasad and Annette McPherson scored a handy 5 shots to lead 9 shots to 8 shots over Skip. Paul Rodenhuis and David Beale (Welcome back to the city, David).
Both Teams each scored 7 shots with Daniel and Annette just leading 16 shots to 15 shots after the 15th end against Paul and David, who then scored 4 shots to 5 shots, but Daniel and Annette won a great game of Lawn Bowls over Paul and David 21 shots to 19 shots after the 21st end.
Game No. 2: In another great game, the score after the 8th end had Skip. Robert Lindsay and Joe Young were just leading 7 shots to 5 shots over Skip. Norm. Hayes and Ian Shaw, who scored One shot on the 15th end to level the scores at 11 shots all with Robert and Joe.
By scoring a Handy 5 shots they then led 16 shots to 11 shots after the 16th end. Although scoring 5 shots to 3 shots, Norm. and Ian were just beaten 19 shots to 16 shots by Robert and Joe after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: In the last game of Social Pairs, Skip. Ray Noonan and Trevor Kellock were leading 9 shots to 3 shots against Skip. Robert Bourke and Margaret Miller, who then won the next 5 consecutive ends to lead 11 shots to 9 shots after the 10th end.
Then both teams each scored 5 shots with Robert and Margaret leading 16 shots to 14 shots after the 16th end. By finishing the best, Ray and Trevor won another great game of Lawn Bowls, 20 shots to 18 shots over Robert and Margaret after the 21st end.
Game No. 4: By beginning very well, Skip. Kevin Miller, John Robson and Jack Smith were leading 8 shots to 2 shots after the 8th end over Skip. Denis Oxley, Neville Townsend and Ian Cunninghame.
Then by scoring 9 shots to 6 shots Team Miller led 17 shots to 8 shots against Team Oxley after the 16th end. Both Teams each scored 6 shots with Team Miller being successful, winning 23 shots to 14 shots over Team Oxley after the 21st end.
Game No. 5: Winning 7 of the first 10 ends, Skip. Kathy Evans, Michael Hope and Barry McPherson led 12 shots to 3 shots over Skip. Ian Schofield, Jim Grives and Phillip Murray, who scored a great 6 shots on the 11th end, but were still down 9 shots to 12 shots.
Team Evans then scored 10 shots to One shot to lead 22 shots to 10 shots after the 17th end. Team Evans then scored 6 shots to 4 shots to be victorious 28 shots to 14 shots over Team Schofield after the 21st end.
Skip. Kathy Evans reproduced her great Bowling form of "yesteryears", when she won the Ladies Singles Title at the Bathurst City and The Western District Ladies Singles. Kathy was ably supported by her Lead bowler, Barry and her Second, Robert. (One could say that they were " The Complete Bowling Team").
Saturday, 17th February
Only a few drops of Rain fell during the Lawn Bowls played on Saturday afternoon at the Greens on William, where 24 Bowlers formed 2 Games of Social Triples and 3 Games of Social Pairs.
Game No. 1: After the 5th end Skip. Ray Noonan and Michael Hope were leading 9 shots to 3 shots against Skip. Denis Oxley and Margaret Miller, who won the next 5 Consecutive ends, but only scored 6 shots and the scores were then level at 9 shots all after the 10th end. (Then the scores were corrected on the 12th end).
As Ray and Michael were leading 12 shots to 11 shots after the 12th end. Both Teams each scored 5 shots with Ray and Michael leading 17 shots to 16 shots over Denis and Margaret after the 19th end. Extending their game to 25 ends, Ray and Michael were successful 22 shots to 20 over Denis and Margaret after the 25th end.
Game No. 2: By scoring One shot on the 8th end Skip. Bryan Bromfield and Kevin Miller drew level at 7 shots all, with Skip. Michael Hall and Paul Reece, who then scored 2 shots to level the scores at 10 shots all on the 11th end.
Both teams then took turns at scoring with Bryan and Kevin scoring 13 shots to Michael and Paul scoring 10 shots. Bryan and Kevin won a very great game of Lawn Bowls 23 shots to 20 shots over Michael and Paul after the 21st end.
Game No. 3: Skip. Robert Bourke and Luke Dobbie were leading 9 shots to 4 shots after the 7th end against Skip. Garry Hotham and Anthony Morrissey, who were down 14 shots to 18 shots after the 14th end against Robert and Luke.
By finishing with his usual flurry of shots Robert and Luke were victorious 30 shots to 15 shots over Garry and Anthony after the 20th end.
Game No. 4: On the 6th end, Skip. Ron Cambey, Jim Grives and Robert Keaty scored a Great 6 shots, but were still down 7 shots to 10 shots against Skip. Ian Shaw, Robert Foster and Annette McPherson, who then led 24 shots to 18 shots after the 15th end.
Team Shaw, who were now 'The Complete Team', then took control of the game by winning the last 6 consecutive ends to be successful winning 38 shots to 18 shots after the 21st end over Team Cambey. Once again, Annette was Magnificent as the Lead and Robert also had a great game as the Second, which would have been greatly appreciated by their Skip. Ian.
Game No. 5: In the 2nd Social Triples game, Skip. Paul Rodenhuis, John McDonagh and Flynn Armstrong were leading 5 shots to 4 shots after the 5th end against Norm. Hayes, Grant Brunton and Phillip Murray, who were just down 10 shots to 11 shots after the 11th end, but then were leading 16 shots to 13 shots after the 16th end.
Both teams each scored 4 shots with Team Hayes winning a great game of Lawn Bowls 20 shots to 17 shots over Team Rodenhuis after the 21st end.
In recent games there has been a fair few of incorrect additions on the scorecards. A simple mistake of One shot could lose you the " Jackpot." So Skips just check your Scorecards.
Congratulations to Annette McPherson who won our Raffle today.
By the Bowling Shark
What a great week at the Majellan with plenty of social bowlers taking to the greens, this is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 13 February
Rink nine: Ron Hollebone, Paul Jenkins and Noel Witney were in contention for the first 6 ends against Jeff Thorne, John Mackey and Kevin Miller. From there it was all Team Miller who had control of the match with a big win 34-18.
Rink ten: Kevin Arrow, Bill Mackey and Max Elms missed the start against Kevin Dwyer, George Ballard and Allan Clark who were 6-0 up by the 3 rd . From there Team Clark had con troll of the match to take an easy win 23-14.
Rink eleven: Robert Thompson (swing bowler), John Toole and Paul Galvin were level on the 3rd end (3 all) against Robert Thompson, Jim Clark and Mick Foxall. The teams came together again on the 16th (15 all) and Team Galvin just fell short in the end going down 19-17.
Rink twelve: Peter Cook, Peter Phegan and Peter Zylstra was in trouble by the 3 rd being 8-0 down against Darryl Howard, Dick Graham and Ron McGarry. With two ends to play Team Zylstra was only 2 points behind (19-17) but fell short 21-17 in the end.
Rink 13: Peter Ryan and Peter Drew was up 11-3 by the 8 th against Glen Carter and Shaun Elphick. Both teams battled it out and were level on the 22 nd end (20 all). With three ends to play Team Drew won them all to win 23-20.
Rink fourteen: Bryce Peard, Ron Hogan and John Bosson was in trouble against the score board by the 5th being 1-8 down against Terry Clark, Mick Burke and Russ MacPherson. Things didn't get much better for Team Bosson for the rest of the match going down 29-15.
Wednesday 14 February
Rink ten: Sally Colebatch, Sue Murray and Ray Miller had an interesting game against Graham Scott, Allan Clark and Dawn Howarth. With one end to play Team Miller looked set for the win being 16-8 in front. Team Howarth scored 8 on the last end to draw the match 16 all.
Rink eleven: Maureen Taylor, Deb Cox (swing bowler) and Robyn Adams ran out of luck against Betsy Thornberry, Deb Cox and Robyn Stenhouse. With the scores level on the 7th (6 all) Team Stenhouse then ran away with the lead winning 18-9.
Rink twelve: Pauline Clark, Beryl Flanagan and Mel Parker had a close game against C. Howard, J. Davies and V. Zylstra. The early scores indicated that Team Zylstra was going to run away with the win, but the opposition did their best to catch up but fell short 11-13.
Saturday 17 February
Rink one: Kevin Dwyer and Ron Hogan was in control from the opening end against Terry Clark and Robin Moore. The scores were locked on the 10th (9-all) and from there Team Hogan again took control and got the win 22-13.
Rink two: Stephen Finnerty, Glen Carter and Cameron Bull was locked on 2 points for nine ends against Andrew Moffatt, Josh Roberson and Shaun Elphick. Things went further down hill for Team Bull who went down 23-8.
Rink three: John Toole, Bill Mackey and Ron McGarry was locked on 7 points after 8 ends of play against Peter Mathis, John Mackey and Max Elms. Team McGarry had to fight back to gain the lead on the 14 th and from there won the match 19-17.
Rink four: Jeff Adams, Tim Pickstone and Hugh Brennan had a battle against Greg Cross, Marcus Ronan and Mick Sewell for the first 9 ends of play. Team Brennan opened up on the ability of his team to gain control and won the match 29-9.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.