Tell me why I don't like Mondays: Warnings of post-Bathurst 500 traffic troubles

THE widened highway between Kelso and Raglan is set to get its first proper test as Transport for NSW warns of heavy traffic during the post-Bathurst 500 exodus.
The government agency says delays can be expected from Thursday, February 22 to Monday, February 26 on the M4 Motorway, Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road from Sydney, Mitchell Highway from Orange, Mid-Western Highway from Cowra and Castlereagh Highway from Mudgee.
The heaviest traffic, though, "is expected on Monday morning as many fans return home from Bathurst and motorists are advised to plan their journey or delay travel if possible", Transport for NSW says.
Clogged traffic on the highway heading east out of Bathurst was a yearly post-Bathurst 1000 tradition before the NSW Government started its program of widening the road.
The highway was initially duplicated through Kelso before the dual lanes were extended to Raglan in a project that was completed late last year.
In the lead-up to the last school holidays, Transport for NSW crunched the historical numbers and nominated the days that would be heaviest for Great Western Highway traffic eastbound and westbound.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.