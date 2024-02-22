Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New blitz on Bells Line failures ... but there will be lane closures

Updated February 23 2024 - 9:56am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FRESH state and federal funding will be used to tackle new spots along the troubled Bells Line of Road - but it will mean more lane closures for those travelling the route between the Bathurst region and Sydney.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.