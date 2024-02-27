'There were quite a few': Zac asked a work-related question of Bathurst and got a big response

IT was the innocent question that started something big.
When Zac Belmonte asked on Facebook if there were others in town who, like him, are working from home, he was surprised by the reaction.
"I wasn't actually expecting many responses, maybe 10 people at best, but it turns out that there were quite a few people," he said.
It has led to the launch of a Facebook group, Bathurst Digital Nomads, which is now approaching 100 members.
"This week, we've just been introducing ourselves," he said.
"There's quite a few interesting jobs that people have. You don't really realise that those type of jobs exist within the Bathurst region."
Mr Belmonte works from home for the Woolworths group, under the Big W brand, and says he enjoys it.
"I can sort of work within my own hours.
"I can get housework done while getting my proper work finished.
"I do find I'm more productive just because you do have that incentive.
"I don't have to drive to work, I don't have to worry about lunch breaks or what I'm going to wear to work.
"They're kind of incentives to work more efficiently."
But it can be isolating, he said.
"I guess, living alone as well, while working from home, you kind of, at times, feel like you're the only one doing this, so it's actually good to see so many other people are in the same boat."
He said some of those working from home in Bathurst have jobs "with international tech companies".
"There are a few people who actually fly away to different countries every so often just to catch up with the team," he said.
"Most work-from-home jobs seem to be government-related roles.
"There's people working for Service NSW, Transport for NSW or all sorts of government sectors."
COVID changed the landscape when it came to job locations, he said.
"People that are part of this group now [the new Facebook group], a few of them have moved from Sydney within the last five years to Bathurst, just because their job allows it now.
"I think that's probably something we'll continue seeing."
The plan with the Bathurst Digital Nomads group is to "eventually have regular catch-ups over coffee; maybe lunch, dinner", Mr Belmonte said.
"So far, it looks like there is a demand for that, which will be good to see.
"So hopefully, within the next month, we'll have our first meet-up."
ALMOST two years ago, then-mayor Robert Taylor told the Western Advocate that Bathurst had always attracted residents looking to leave Sydney.
"This trend has increased due to the COVID-driven 'go regional' trend," he said at the time.
"Residents are moving for a range of reasons, including local employment - particularly in health services - and family ties.
"Discussions with new residents does indicate an increasing number are retaining jobs in Sydney and working from home in Bathurst, travelling to Sydney on an as-needed basis."
