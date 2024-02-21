No pay increases are on the table, mayor says, of council GM's appraisal

BATHURST Regional Council's general manager will not receive a pay increase, or any kind of payment, as a result of his latest appraisal, mayor Jess Jennings says.
On February 21, 2024, the Western Advocate published an article regarding general manager David Sherley's appraisal, which is an agenda item for that night's ordinary council meeting .
In that article, it was reported that the Western Advocate understood discussion on the night will centre around the regular performance review and whether or not it satisfies the requirements for an automatic pay rise.
The article also mentioned the potential for discussions around a discretionary increase to Mr Sherley's remuneration.
The article was written following discussions with long time councillor Ian North.
Following publication, Cr Jennings said there will be no decisions made at the February 21 meeting regarding pay.
"There's absolutely no intention, there's no agenda item to deal with the general manager's pay, whether it be automatic or discretionary," he said.
He said, in general, "there is absolutely zero appetite to increase the general manager's pay" under the council's current financial circumstances.
Prior to publication, the Western Advocate had contacted the council with a list of questions regarding the appraisal, including whether a pay rise was "being sought or is under consideration by the council at all through the appraisal".
In response to all the questions, the following statement was provided: "The General Manager is currently employed under a 5 year contract, that runs until July 2025. The performance review and appointment of the General Manager, are conducted in accordance with the Office of Local Government (OLG) - Guidelines for the Appointment and Oversight of General Managers."
Cr Jennings is adamant that any decisions made regarding the appraisal will not affect the general manager's pay in any way.
However, Cr North, who spoke to the Western Advocate again on February 21, said that pay could still be spoken about on the night.
"As a long-term councillor, I have and always will discuss all parts of the GM's contract at any appraisal, that includes any potential increase," Cr North said.
"I can't confirm or deny if pay increases are part of the confidential report, but in saying that, as I said before, I certainly will be asking questions around this."
In the initial article about the appraisal, Cr Jennings praised Mr Sherley for the job he has done to date.
He credited him for helping Bathurst council to maintain balanced budgets, and spoke of his skill as an administrator.
"I think a lot of people don't recognise just how involved the general manager's position is; as I said, 400 staff," Cr Jennings said.
"This general manager has got a lot of experience, and I get that that frustrates some people perhaps, but the market for general managers is not just walk out down to the supermarket and grab another one off the shelf.
"I want someone who's a good administrator so that they will implement the policies that the council decides, and one of the other things this general manager has always been exceptional about is that he's been a very effective administrator."
