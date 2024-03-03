Your friendly neighbourhood snake catcher has returned: Stef Lesser is back

BATHURST residents can rest easy now, knowing there's a snake catcher back in town.
After moving away from the city at the end of 2023, licensed snake catcher Stefanie Lesser is back, and ready to rescue anyone from scary snake encounters.
While Ms Lesser loves having her business Wild Woofers Snake Catching, Pet Sitting and Dog Walking, it's not big enough to do full-time.
Which means she works through the day and can't always tend to snake encounters at the drop of a hat.
But she said she will always do her best to respond to all calls as soon and she can.
"It's not enough for me to make it full-time, even though I'd love to and I'd do it in a heartbeat, it's just not enough," Ms Lesser said.
"If I can get there to catch a snake during the day, then I'll do that by all means. I'm not going to leave people hanging."
If someone spots a snake in their yard or inside their house, it's very important to stay away from it and call a professional as soon as possible.
But keeping an eye on the snake from a safe distance goes a long way, as Ms Lesser can't catch and relocate a snake if no one knows where it is or if it's still even hanging around.
"If people have a snake, they need to be really proactive about it and contact a snake catcher straight away, don't wait," she said.
"If it's in a room, barricade it with a towel under the door or something so it can't get out.
"If you do see a snake in the backyard, keep your pets and kids inside and if you think there has been an interaction with your pet, take it to the vet straight away because it can turn so quickly."
Ms Lesser said the best way to contact her if you have a snake that needs relocating - or you'd like your pets looked after - is by calling or texting 0477 997 361.
