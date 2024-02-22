What you see this week at SuperFest could be here to stay

WHEN the last-minute decision was made for Bathurst to host the opening round of the 2024 Supercars Championship, it was hard to imagine there'd be time to arrange much more than the racing.
However, mayor Jess Jennings promised there would be a focus on the off-track activities, and that has been delivered.
SuperFest - a combination of the Bathurst 12 Hour and Bathurst 500 - has offered a moonlight cinema, live music and theatre, food stalls, opportunities to meet drivers, and brought The Wiggles to the city for a free concert.
The 12 Hour, held from February 16 to 18, attracted a crowd of 47,333 over the three days of the event, which was the second-highest crowd figure in the history of that event.
It is hoped the momentum will continue through to the following weekend when the Supercars are on track, providing a much-needed economic boost for the city.
"I'm really hoping for the best result possible," Cr Jennings said.
"We've never quite done this before, so it's sort of breaking a record no matter what, but ticket sales are ticking along, and really also hoping for a substantial walk-up [crowd]."
Having Supercars in the city is nothing new for Bathurst, but the effort to discourage people from spending their entire stay up at Mount Panorama is different.
Typically over the Bathurst 1000 period, there is a transporter parade and a few autograph signing sessions in town ahead of on-track action commencing.
Other than that, there's not much for people to do in the central business district.
The activities over SuperFest are designed to bring people into the CBD, and Bathurst Regional Council and event organisers will be watching closely to see what elements could be used during other race events.
"I think there's a great need there and this is a really good test to see how it goes and what we can do in future, not necessarily just at the 12 Hour in years to come, but maybe some of the other races, I'm hearing, are looking to diversify their offering so that they don't just appeal to on-track activities, but they also generate an off-track appeal," Cr Jennings said.
"That's got to be good for Bathurst."
Supercars chief operating officer Tim Watsford was impressed by how quickly the SuperFest program was pulled together.
It wasn't confirmed until the end of October, 2024 that Bathurst would host the opening round of the 2024 championship, the decision coming after plans for the Newcastle 500 had to be abandoned.
With Supercars already hosting the Bathurst 12 Hour in February, it made sense to have the opening round of the championship play out on Mount Panorama the following weekend.
To bring both an on-track and off-track program together in just a couple of months was a tall order, but Mr Watsford said it was thanks to "amazing" people working on the event.
"We've got an amazing group of people, both from a council perspective and event operations point of view," Mr Watsford said.
"To pull something together like this effectively over a Christmas period - we race all the way up to the end of November, which was last year in Adelaide - to kind of have effectively two months to get this together, full testament to the guys.
"Really happy."
He, like Cr Jennings, will be looking to see what could be added to the Bathurst 1000 in future years.
"There's a real desire from our race sport, our CEO in Shane Howard, myself and the executive team to do things bigger, better and activate off-track activity," he said.
"... The success of this event'll absolutely lay a great foundation for when we're back in October."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.