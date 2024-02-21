Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Check out the action from the Bathurst 500 Transporter Parade

Amy Rees
Bradley Jurd
By Amy Rees, and Bradley Jurd
Updated February 22 2024 - 11:22am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER an action-packed week of Bathurst 12 Hour fun and festivities, it was straight into the 500.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.