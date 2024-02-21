Check out the action from the Bathurst 500 Transporter Parade

AFTER an action-packed week of Bathurst 12 Hour fun and festivities, it was straight into the 500.
With the Supercars hitting Mount Panorama from February 23 to 25, events kicked off with the Transporter Parade on February 21.
The event marked the teams in the Supercars Championship formally arriving in Bathurst, with the full fleet of transporters parading their way up William Street towards Mount Panorama.
Fans from around NSW and interstate were camped-out along William Street and in Kings Parade waiting to get a glimpse of their favourite teams' B-doubles prior to their first visit to the Mountain for 2024.
In addition to the parade, there's a lot of other off-track events happening, including a Moonlight Cinema, a live performance by the Wiggles and a meet and greet with the Supercars drivers.
This is all before the car take to the track at Mount Panorama.
Western Advocate representatives attended the Transporter Parade and snapped some shots of the crowd excitedly waiting for the trucks to make their way up the street.
