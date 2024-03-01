Cemetery's new burial ground is a sign of growing community in Bathurst

A BOOMING faith population has led to the creation of new burial ground at Bathurst cemetery.
People of the Islamic faith now have a dedicated area just a short walk from the crematorium, which will help to streamline the burial process in line with their religious beliefs.
Under this religion, a person must be buried within 24 hours of their death.
Norwood Park general manager Michael Bridges said this dedicated space allows for burials to occur at short notice.
"It doesn't look any different to any part of the cemetery, it remains the same as far as look and feel goes," he said.
"The only difference between a Muslim burial and a normal burial is the operational side of things, where they've got to dig a grave differently and it's prepared differently to a normal grave."
Mr Bridges said Norwood Park, the company that runs the Bathurst cemetery, was approached by a religious group in Bathurst to see if the burial ground could be established.
"Because of their cultural and spiritual beliefs, they were looking for a place where they could bury their people under their faith, so we provided that space for them, and that was in conjunction with the council, with approvals and things, and that space is now active," he said.
The request was driven by the growing Muslim community in Bathurst.
"It's a growing faith here in Australia, and more and more Muslim people are moving into the area, the community groups are expanding, so we're catering for that moving forward," Mr Bridges said.
The Islamic section of the cemetery has capacity for 100 people, with the ability to expand in future.
"Currently we have roughly 50 sites prepared," Mr Bridges said.
"We've got 50 sites that we've earmarked in our register already ready to go."
Five interment rights have already been sold to the Muslim community, which will be assigned to families as required, but so far no burials have taken place.
Mr Bridges said there is a funeral director on call in Bathurst should a Muslim burial be required, and Norwood Park has contractors it works with that can prepare the burial site immediately.
"The community keep close contact with us as well, so we're all geared up, ready to go if that ever happens," he said.
