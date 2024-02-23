Check out the Bathurst High students dressed up for the swimming carnival

THE sun was out and Bathurst High students made the most of the lovely day at the school's annual swimming carnival.
Sporting a range of red, green, blue and yellow costumes and props, the students really got into the carnival spirit.
In addition to the swimmers competing in their favourite strokes to gain vital points for their houses, the cheer crew on the sides were just as important, offering words of motivation and encouragement.
The swimming carnival was held on February 20, 2024, at the Manning Aquatic Centre.
The students really got into the spirit of the day, with face and body paint, water and inflatable toys, a volleyball set and music to sing along to in between cheering on the swimmers.
A Western Advocate representative attended the swimming carnival at the Manning Aquatic Centre and grabbed some photos of the Bathurst High students enjoying the day by the pool.
