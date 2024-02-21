Have you seen Pearly Wallace? Police appeal for help to find her

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Bathurst.
Pearly Anne Wallace, 19, was last seen at Ophir Street, Bathurst, about 8am on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.
When she could not be located or contacted, police were notified and officers from Chifley Police District commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police hold concerns for Pearly's welfare.
She is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 165cm tall, solid build with long black hair.
It's believed she could be traveling from Bathurst to Sydney.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to contact Bathurst Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
