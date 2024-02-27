Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

'Knives kill': Man knocking on jail's door after he was caught with weapon

Jay-Anna Sleeman
By Jay-Anna Sleeman
Updated February 27 2024 - 2:23pm, first published 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HAVING a knife and a problematic record almost secured another stint behind bars for a 43-year-old man, who says he now has "something to lose".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Sleeman

Jay-Anna Sleeman

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.