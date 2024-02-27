'Knives kill': Man knocking on jail's door after he was caught with weapon

HAVING a knife and a problematic record almost secured another stint behind bars for a 43-year-old man, who says he now has "something to lose".
Dean Reginald Fordham of Moor Street, Parkes was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on February 14, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to having a knife in public.
Police were at View Street in Kelso about 1.45pm on December 2, 2023 when they called for backup because two people began to get out of a car with what was believed to be a possible firearm, court papers said.
As the other set of officers arrived, they saw a man in a red shirt and dark tracksuit pants walking towards Boyd Street.
Upon seeing police, the man - later identified as Fordham - began to walk faster and headed towards the Kelso Shopping Centre.
He was stopped and spoken to by police, who asked if he had anything of interest.
Fordham pulled up his shirt and said "no", but police saw an outline of something in his underwear.
The court heard Fordham tried to grab the weapon before he was taken hold of by police.
Fordham shook his legs, causing a black folding knife to fall onto the ground.
He told police he took it from the vehicle because he didn't want the other person to get into trouble.
Court documents state Fordham had been convicted of a similar charge in October of 2023, and had a history of violence.
According to Fordham's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Georgia Lundie, her client had picked up two people that evening and the knife was thrown in front of his vehicle.
After spending a "considerable" amount of time in prison and with "something to lose" - namely a girlfriend and secure accommodation - Fordham has since been "committed to becoming a productive member of society".
But, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis could not ignore that Fordham, who was on a court order at the time and had not long finished a period of parole, tried to hide the weapon from police.
"You are a man who has many sentences for serious matters. With your history, I have concerns," Ms Ellis said.
"Knives kill, Mr Fordham."
In handing down a two year jail sentence to be served as an intensive correction order, Ms Ellis said "make no mistake, it is not a lenient outcome".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.