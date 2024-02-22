Rain and thunderstorms to end your working week in Bathurst

IT'S set to be a wet end to the working week, while summer looks to make one final impact on the temperature gauges.
Rain has been forecast for Bathurst on Friday, February 23, and while it's less than what was previously expected earlier the week, the city can still expect an 80 per cent chance of showers, that could bring up to six millimetres of rain.
That high chance of showers is most likely to occur in the afternoon and evening, with a chance of thunderstorms during the same time.
There's also a chance of a morning shower or two on Saturday, February 24, which may bring thunderstorms.
The temperature is set to hit a high of 30, drop to 26 on Saturday, rise back up to 29 on Sunday, before hitting 30 on Monday.
After a brief drop-off to 28 on Tuesday, the meteorologists are forecasting a high of 32 on Wednesday, a warm one in the final week of summer.
