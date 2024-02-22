Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Rain and thunderstorms to end your working week in Bathurst

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated February 22 2024 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
IT'S set to be a wet end to the working week, while summer looks to make one final impact on the temperature gauges.

Bradley Jurd

