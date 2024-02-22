Noonan leaves rest of stableford field in her wake

Zara Noonan went full throttle during last Saturday's stableford event courtesy of a brilliant 45 points to lap the placegetters of Leah Earle (35) and Sarah Thompson (34).
In the men's division it was the stylish Terry Staines who compiled 44 points to win A grade by a shot over Ian Rodenhuis, Shane Simmons (40) grabbed third while Phil Campbell was the scratch victor on 36 points.
The good scoring was contagious with Dave King posting 43 points for the B grade crown, King was closely followed by Bruce Goddard (42) and Kenny Welch (41), the ever- improving Dylan Sargent (25) picked up the scratch.
Goddard made the most of his return to golf in teaming up with Adam Hart to fire 52 points and win the 2BBB by a comfortable three shots over Simmons and Michael Mashman.
Even par was the number needed for Darrell Bourke and Wayne Morgan to take out the scratch.
The returning superstar that is Dylan Thompson was back to his brilliant best in producing 41 points to win Thursday's A grade stableford, Dean O'Brien (39) and Phil Campbell (37) were the minor placegetters with the scratch going to Reece Hodson with a couple under.
Paul Morris (42) was adamant that his time away from golf was like riding a bike, his sweet swing still there for all to see in winning B grade, Paul Stirling (39) and Glen Writer (38) were recipients of a voucher as the scratch went to Richard Lesh with 21 points.
Di Hope made a welcome return to the winner's circle after a nice 39 points gave her a two shot buffer over Leah Earle, Kerry Davis is enjoying her time back at the Club after a solid 34 points.
Jim Browning and Tim Leahy were the perfect combo in the 2BBB thanks to 48 points and a single shot margin over Thompson and Lachie Weal. Tim McKinnon and Adam Powell were the power couple in securing the scratch on 39 points.
McKenzie Smith enjoyed the Sunday sojourn with 42 points, Shane Conroy and Jordan Barnard were podium place getters after both had 38 points.
