Noonan leaves rest of stableford field in her wake

By Bathurst Golf Club
February 23 2024 - 7:00am
Zara Noonan went full throttle during last Saturday's stableford event courtesy of a brilliant 45 points to lap the placegetters of Leah Earle (35) and Sarah Thompson (34).

