Man caught with meth in his system after smashing into van at work site

A MAN has been taken off the road for one year after he smashed into a panel van while trying to leave a work site.
Anthony Lovegrove, 37, of Mid Western Highway, Lyndhurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on February 14, 2024 of driving with an illegal drug in his blood.
Court documents state Lovegrove was delivering goods to a construction site on Corporation Avenue in Robin Hill about midday on September 7, 2023.
As he tried to leave the site, he reversed into another panel van.
Police were called after the owner of the other vehicle saw Lovegrove try to leave through a locked entry gate.
The court heard police arrived and saw Lovegrove trying to walk out of the site.
He was stopped and asked to do a drug test, which came back positive.
Lovegrove was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive test for methamphetamine.
Court papers say his sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Lovegrove aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
"I note Mr Lovegrove was last dealt with in Orange Local Court for a driving with drug charge. There are also prior matters on his driving record," Ms Ellis said.
Lovegrove was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.