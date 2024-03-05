Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man caught with meth in his system after smashing into van at work site

By Court Reporter
March 5 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has been taken off the road for one year after he smashed into a panel van while trying to leave a work site.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.