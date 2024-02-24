There's a problem in the Pacific and submarines aren't going to solve it | Eco News

THE news seems to be all about global armed conflict: Russia and Ukraine, Israel and Hamas, the US and Houthis.
Then there is the threat posed by arms races involving China, Taiwan, North Korea, Iran, Russia and the USA.
The roots of these conflicts are complex and longstanding.
But, increasingly, an underlying contributor to global tensions and conflicts is climate change.
Rising sea levels, reduced water flow in droughts in the catchments of the great rivers that irrigate the food-bowls of our major continents and crop failures caused by heatwaves all contribute to forced migration and to political tension as groups and nations fight over shares of declining resources.
Take the war in Syria, for example. The religious and ethnic tensions there and the political repression in response to the "Arab Spring" were long-established.
But the long drought between 2006 and 2010 in the east of the country, the worst in 900 years, forced many farmers off their land and into the cities.
Unemployed people, forced off their farms and facing rising food prices, were easy fodder for ISIS and other extremist groups.
The frustrations resulted in widespread political unrest, repressive responses from the government and contributed to the civil war with all its regional and global consequences.
It is a vicious cycle! Climate change contributes to global conflict and emissions from global conflict exacerbate climate change!
Over a year ago, the Federal Government received a report from the Office of National Intelligence (ONI) into the contribution of climate change to global insecurity.
It is an important regional issue.
Most Pacific countries are particularly exposed to climate emergencies and so are increasingly looking to China, rather than Australia or the USA, for financial support.
The ONI report has never been released publicly. Meanwhile, the National Defence: Defence Strategic Review 2023 has been completed and is available online.
Both major political parties seem to think Australia is under threat from China. They agreed to invest between $268 and $368 billion on nuclear-powered submarines.
Retired Admiral Chris Barrie, a former head of Australian Defence Forces, is not convinced.
He has called for an end to the secrecy around the ONI climate report and a recognition that the money could better be spent on dealing with the causes of climate change and reducing its contribution to global tension.
Why won't the government release the report?
