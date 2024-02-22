Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Council
Council

Contract extension for council GM following two hours of deliberation

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
February 23 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DAVID Sherley will continue in his role as Bathurst Regional Council's general manager until at least mid 2026, but not all councillors supported the decision.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.