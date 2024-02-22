A walk down memory lane leads to impressive history book about Raglan

THIS story begins back when there was no electricity, and the only way to get to Bathurst was by stopping at Raglan and catching a ferry across the river.
The Raglan Village has been a huge project for author Jillian Long, who has spent the past 10 to 15 years completing the book.
With the help of her 93-year-old father who is sixth generation Raglan born and bred, and whose memory is as sharp as a tack, Ms Long is now sharing the town's history with the community.
The book explains the rich history of Raglan and how the town has changed over time, and Ms Long said she's blown away by the response from the community since publishing.
"The reviews have been lovely," she said
"I feel like it was worth making. Some of the reviews have been absolutely terrific, I haven't had a negative review."
From the old wool carts lined up down the street waiting to cross the river, to the different infrastructure built over time, the Raglan Village book covers it all.
And the process was also a great bonding experience for Ms Long and her father Arthur, as he shared stories of his life in Raglan.
Mr Long recalled his first job, as a 16-year-old boy, was as a gate opener at the Kelso railway station.
Instead of going around the bridge, the cars would cross the railway. It was Mr Long's job to ride up to the gates and shut the traffic off when the trains were coming.
Mr Long said a lot has changed in Raglan, Kelso and Bathurst since he was a young boy, and it's all highlighted in the book.
"A lot has changed. We used to go shooting rabbits around the streets of Raglan," he said.
"We had to come in [to Bathurst to get groceries]. The mailman used to deliver some things, he'd deliver bread and that sort of thing."
Another big difference was no phones, not even public phones.
To make a call people would have to visit the post office.
Mr Long recalled one day, as a young boy, having to run to the post office to call an ambulance when a neighbour became unwell.
Ms Long is very proud of her book and is very grateful for the positive response it has received so far.
She is holding a book launch at the Raglan Hall on March 10, from 2pm to 3pm, for anyone interested in buying a copy or listening to Mr Long speak about the history of Raglan.
For those who want to grab a copy of the book but can't make the launch, Ms Long said to email her at bxemgacc@hotmail.com.
