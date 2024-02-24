We always like to see more of the Seymour crew | Tuned In

THE Bathurst Seymour Centre Show is one of the many programs on 2MCE celebrating our community.
Each Wednesday at 11am, a rotating team of volunteers and guests from the Seymour Centre present a one-hour program that highlights the news and activities from the centre.
The Bathurst Seymour Centre is a not-for-profit organisation that provides a range of services designed to enhance the wellbeing and quality of life of older people, people with dementia, and people with disabilities.
Partnering with 2MCE community radio to produce a radio show is not only for those already involved with the centre, but also helps share information in the wider community.
"Presenting a community radio program about Bathurst Seymour Centre is useful for people who can't access information about the centre via the internet or social media," Bathurst Seymour Centre chief operation manager Simone Corby said.
"It is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness about what we do and who we are.
"This year we look forward to playing more music requests from clients, telling stories about their lives, chatting to carers and volunteers and promoting respite opportunities.
"We also hope to invite some of our clients as guests on the program."
Simone is a regular guest on the program alongside volunteer presenters Donald Alexander, Alan Taylor and Lawrence Wardman.
One of the highlights of the Bathurst Seymour Centre Show is highlighting client birthdays and playing some of their favourite songs.
Tune in on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or via the Community Radio Plus app.
DO you have community news or information to share?
If you are part of a local community group, club or not-for-profit organisation, share your news, events and activities with 2MCE community radio and have them included in our on-air community service announcements.
Contact the station on 6338 4790 or 2mce@csu.edu.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.