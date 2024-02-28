Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Western Advocate app browse

Enjoying the chance to learn, connect and make a difference | Interagency

February 29 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Headspace Bathurst Youth Reference Group members Abbey Cusack, John Attard and Marcus Larkin. Picture by Sam Bolt.
Headspace Bathurst Youth Reference Group members Abbey Cusack, John Attard and Marcus Larkin. Picture by Sam Bolt.

HEADSPACE Bathurst's Youth Reference Group (YRG) members have continued to increase their skills in the youth mental health space over the past 12 months and they hope to keep the momentum going in 2024 through new opportunities, partnerships and faces.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.