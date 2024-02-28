Enjoying the chance to learn, connect and make a difference | Interagency

HEADSPACE Bathurst's Youth Reference Group (YRG) members have continued to increase their skills in the youth mental health space over the past 12 months and they hope to keep the momentum going in 2024 through new opportunities, partnerships and faces.
The YRG is a consortium of young volunteers aged 16 to 25 who meet at headspace Bathurst on a monthly basis to increase their skills as youth advocates through event management, project management, training opportunities and informing the strategic direction of the centre's service delivery.
Headspace Bathurst YRG member John Attard said the group is all about young people coming together with a shared goal to help improve early intervention mental health supports for young people in the local community.
"The group is all about raising awareness of youth mental health and the supports available through headspace in Bathurst," Mr Attard said.
"In addition to raising awareness, the YRG is a great opportunity for young people to build on essential organisational skills, such as minute taking, chairing meetings or advocating the purpose of a service to the general public.
"It also looks good on young people's resumes, as involvement with not-for-profit organisations is highly regarded among potential employers."
Bathurst's YRG co-ordinated the local centre's annual headspace Day celebrations last year, which featured a morning tea and a raffle raising funds for headspace Bathurst.
The raffle raised close to $500, all of which has gone towards improvements to service delivery in-centre.
Alongside the youth advocacy element, YRG member Abbey Cusack said the group is also important in forging new connections.
"Social connection is very important to young people, and the YRG is a fantastic opportunity to make new friends," Ms Cusack said.
"Making new connections is one of many important life skills that can be gained as a YRG member."
The continued buzz around the YRG has also encouraged Marcus Larkin, who is currently studying a Certificate IV in Community Services at Bathurst TAFE, to recently join the group.
"I want to play an active role in the local community through supporting young people, and I'm looking forward to getting out of my shell a little bit with this role," Mr Larkin said.
"It's all about making a difference to youth wellbeing."
To apply for the YRG, email sam.bolt@marathonhealth.com.au, call 6941 9021 or visit headspace Bathurst at 102 Keppel Street.
For more information about headspace Bathurst, visit headspace.org.au/headspace-centres/bathurst/ or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
Headspace Bathurst operates through lead agency Marathon Health, and is supported by funding from Western NSW Primary Health Network (PHN) through the Australian Government's PHN Program.
