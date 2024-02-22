Hanrahan aims to repeat dominant season with Rams Lisa Fiaola side

ONLY a handful of players are making their return to the Western Rams Fiaola Cup side for the second year running, and Samantha Hanrahan is ready to show why she was one of those deserving of that honour.
Hanrahan, 17, is flying the flag for St Pat's in this year's Rams team, who are set to start their NSW Regional Lisa Fiaola Cup competition this weekend.
The Saints player was a part of last year's dominant Rams side that swept all before them and she'll know what to expect when they face the Riverina Bulls in Junee this Sunday.
"It feels good to make it," she said.
"I was in this side last year so it's exciting to go around again."
The Rams made a solid impression during a trial against Macarthur last Saturday, emerginging 18-8 winners.
"Our trial was really hot. We had a bit of a slow start and the first 15 minutes was a really solid grind between both teams," Hanrahan said.
"We ended up coming away with a win and I think it was just our talent coming through in the end."
Saying that Hanrahan and the Rams annihilated everyone before them in the 2023 competition still feels like an understatement.
Rams brushed aside the Monaro Colts (64-0), Macarthur Wests Tigers (60-0) and Illawarra South Coast Dragons (70-0) without conceding a single point.
Hanrahan scored a try in each of those last two games for the Rams.
Even as a bottom-age player Hanrahan was given the nod to start at centre in every match.
The Saints star will again be a key player in the backs for Western, this time with an added level of responsibility.
"Last year was absolutely amazing with what we achieved," she said.
"There's definitely a bit of pressure and expectations to meet, coming across from that team into this year.
"There's only a few of us who are back from last year, so I'm one of the older ones there. We've got new players in this time, so there's a bit of a different feel but it's still a really good one."
It's another representative honour for Hanrahan, who is also a part of Bathurst's under 18s netball side for 2024.
Hanrahan has been named on the wing for this weekend's opening round of the Regional Lisa Fiaola Cup.
She'll be joined by Panthers players Abbey Carter, Bree Muldoon, Lara Edwards and Tamieka Clarke as the Bathurst representatives in the 2024 squad.
The match at Laurie Daley Oval starts from 12.45pm.
