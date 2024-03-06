Cocaine hit days before driving ends with a wake up call for new dad

DRIVING days after using cocaine has prompted a wake up call for a new father.
Michael John Vedmore, 30, of Durham Street, Bathurst appeared before Bathurst Local Court on February 14, 2024 to plead guilty to driving with an illegal drug in his blood.
Documents tendered to the court say a blue Holden Commodore driven by Vedmore was stopped by police along the Mitchell Highway about 10pm on September 30, 2023 for speeding.
Vedmore was asked for his licence before he was subject to a roadside drug test.
After testing positive for cocaine, Vedmore was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second reading for the drug.
His sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
A self-represented Vedmore admitted to having an "atrocious" record, and said he took the drug days before the incident.
"I'm not going to stand here and make excuses," Vedmore said.
After Vedmore told the court he has a four-month-old child, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said "she needs a father who isn't passed out on his back after using drugs".
Vedmore was convicted and disqualified from driving for six months.
