New faces welcomed as CSU's Bathurst campus revitalisation continues

HUNDREDS of new faces have been welcomed to Charles Sturt University Bathurst as a push continues to bring students back to the campus.
CSU unveiled a months-long refurbishment of its central Pulse Cafe at the end of last year and vice-chancellor Professor Renee Leon has previously said there are plans for a revamp of campus accommodation as part of a revitalisation of campus life.
"We're just about to have our capital plan for next year considered by the University Council [the governing body for the university], but it does include plans for investment in the accommodation, especially on Bathurst and Wagga campuses," Ms Leon told the Advocate in December.
CSU says 395 first-year undergraduate on-campus students were welcomed as Orientation Week at Bathurst began recently.
They are part of the 2168 total number of starting first-year students, both on-campus and online, at Bathurst.
The university says the most popular courses for commencing undergraduate on-campus students in 2024 at Bathurst include Bachelor of Paramedicine, Bachelor of Nursing and Bachelor of Education (K-12).
For new undergraduate online students at Bathurst, the most popular courses are Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Education (birth to five years), and Bachelor of Paramedicine.
Director of external engagement (Bathurst) Julia Andrews said the refurbishment of Pulse Cafe had created modern, up-to-date facilities.
"Also, level five of the Library/Learning Commons now has 24-hour, seven-day-a-week activation for student use, including furniture upgrades," she said.
"This includes ergonomic student desks and seating, and upgrades to student-facing customer service space for interactions with student services."
Ms Leon said the priority with the new students "is to help them feel comfortable and excited about their personal and educational journey ahead and build relationships with new friends and supportive staff".
SPEAKING to the Advocate last December, Professor Leon said the university was "really pleased that students are now back on campus much more and that's partly because we are really focusing on quality teaching experiences - which, of course, is the main thing they're at university for - but also having really fun and vibrant spaces to hang out matters to all of us, but it certainly matters to students".
She said a big lesson to follow the COVID years was that those who come to campus want an experience they cannot get at home.
"I think all universities are still coping with the impact of hybrid work and study and not just mandating - you must come to lectures or you must come to campus - but making the events that happen at work and on campus ones that really engage staff and students.
"Making them quality experiences, I think, has been, in many ways, a really good impetus for all universities to make sure that if people are coming on to campus, it's going to be a great experience, not just one they could have got online."
