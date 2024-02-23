Football4All is back for round three: all inclusive soccer program returns

A POPULAR free community program is back for round three, and everyone involved is super excited.
Panorama Football Club has teamed up with Yindyamarra Care for the return of Summer Football4All - a five-week all inclusive soccer program.
Yindyamarra Care director Adam Lawson said the previous two years have been fantastic, and everyone's so keen to get back on the field and kicking the ball around.
"It's for anyone," Mr Lawson said.
"It's just to give people an opportunity to come and have a game of soccer, who don't get that opportunity.
"The kids absolutely love it. I see them down town and they ask me when we're playing soccer again. So they love that opportunity and it's been awesome to keep doing it."
The program wouldn't be possible without the help of Panorama FC president Beau Yates, who donates his time each year to help run the sessions.
Mr Yates said each Monday afternoon starting February 26, for five weeks, anyone who turns up at George Park will be guided through some different ball skills before playing a game.
The session runs from 3.30pm to 5pm, with more than 30 people already registered.
While registrations aren't mandatory, and anyone is free to turn up, those interested in joining the fun are encouraged to register online at the Panorama FC website to give organisers an idea of numbers.
Mr Yates said he encourages everyone to turn up and give soccer a go, as the past two years have been so much fun for all involved.
"It's a way for us to give back as a club," he said.
"Everyone enjoys getting down here, especially with their carers and parents to cheer them on, it's great. Join in, it's pretty social and pretty fun.
"We'll do ball skills and a game, so kids of all ages and all abilities can come along and get involved with soccer."
While the Football4All program only runs for a five-week period, Mr Lawson would love to see it be run as a competition with games on a Saturday or Sunday during the regular soccer season.
That's the dream.
But for now, he just loves seeing the joy on everyone's faces as they get in and have a go, and enjoy their afternoons.
For more information on the program, visit the Panorama FC or Yindyamarra Care Facebook pages.
