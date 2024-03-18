'Horrible' voice memos put spotlight on man's lack of respect for women

SENDING a tirade of "horrible" voice messages to a person has seen a 21-year-old man reminded by a court that "a woman deserves respect".
Kyle Tangye of Larkin Street, Bathurst stood before Bathurst Local Court on February 14, 2024 to be sentenced for a charge of intimidation.
Court documents state the victim was at her home in Windradyne on July 3, 2023 when she heard a number of loud bangs at her front door.
The woman called police before she got a number of voice messages from Tangye over Facebook.
"You're a f---ing whore, deadset," Tangye said.
"I wasn't even there. I'm just gonna tell them [police] that ... [the victim] wouldn't open the door because she's a slut," he said, in addition to other offensive remarks.
"Brah when my mother comes to town my mother will be seeing you c--t."
Police went to the victim's home about 6.20pm and spoke with her, but fearing what Tangye might have done, she refused to give a statement.
On July 10, police arrested Tangye and took him to Bathurst Police Station in relation to the matter.
WHILE delivering Tangye's sentence, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described how "beyond disrespectful" and "horrible" his behaviour was, despite learning there was no longer any contact between the parties.
"A woman deserves your respect. This behaviour is completely unacceptable," Ms Ellis said.
"Make sure this is a one off as opposed to the start of many."
Tangye was placed on a community correction order for 12 months.
