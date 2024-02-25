A peek behind the curtains at Mr Hawkins' drapery store | Yesterday, Today

The then-two-storey building was well-known around town.
The business operated two carts along with four horses which were stabled at the rear of the shop.
These horse and carts were used to carry out deliveries around Bathurst township and to transport goods from the Bathurst Railway Station and yards.
The latter would encounter a large number of horse and carts collecting parcels, wooden boxes and all sorts of stock.
Mr Hawkins and his family originally lived above the store, though he later moved out after he built a new two-storey house in the heights of Bathurst.
On April 9, 1902, Mr Hawkins advertised in the Bathurst Free Press: "But you will never forgive yourself if you miss Hawkins' Great Show of winter drapery and clothing. Call and inspect our stock and we will open your eyes. If you once become a customer your verdict will be you will get it cheaper at Hawkins. Signed E.B. HAWKINS, The People's Draper, Bathurst."
Mr Hawkins would do the rounds of his drapery and clothing establishment daily not long after opening to ensure everything was in order.
He saw to it that a display of some of his lines was placed in order on the footpath every day to tempt customers.
Items were changed around the store regularly so that possible customers would get a reminder of what they might need.
Clear glass display windows lined the front of the premises, these too filled with goods to tantalise customers.
In the May 24, 1902 edition of the Bathurst Free Press, Mr Hawkins placed an advertisement stating: "The friends of Mr. E.B. Hawkins of George Street will be pleased to know that he is about again and able to attend business. He has been suffering for several weeks past from injuries to the knee which confined him to his room. To-day he was able to drive out in the town and we hope soon to see him about as usual taking his place both in business circles and local affairs."
In their winter drapery sale in early August 1902, Mr Hawkins had boys' knickerbocker trousers selling at two shillings, boys' sailor suits at three shillings and 11 pence, and larger boys' sailor suits at six shillings and 11 pence.
There were ladies' fawn fashionable jackets for 10 shillings and six pence each, along with all wool and white flannel at 10 pence per yard.
Thirty-six inches-wide Dacca calico was selling from three shillings and six pence to seven shillings and six pence, with large white towels at four pence, seven pence and nine pence.
Mr Hawkins had a wonderful display of children's toys at Christmas, though he didn't carry toys during the year.
On Christmas Eve in 1902, the Bathurst Free Press reported on the progress of the store: "When E.B. Hawkins first came to Bathurst to start a Cash Only business, many were of the opinion that it could not be worked, as people were so used to the credit system. But the current result has proved otherwise. Mr. Hawkins' business has steadily increased, till from a small beginning he has now one of the best shows in Bathurst, and 'You'll get it cheaper at Hawkins' has become quite a household word. Of course, selling for cash, he is able to do away with a big slice of the profits necessary for a credit house."
By Christmas, Mr Hawkins employed more than 15 female and male staff as well as two juniors.
