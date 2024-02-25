Western Advocate
Our History

A peek behind the curtains at Mr Hawkins' drapery store | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
February 25 2024 - 5:00pm
Mr Hawkins and his family originally lived above the store.
MR E.B. Hawkins' Drapery and Clothing Cash Store in lower George Street in 1902 features in our photo this week. It was known as "The People's Draper". The photo of the Bathurst business was taken by Mr Gregory, a leading Bathurst photographer. It is an image from the Gregory collection held by the Bathurst District Historical Society Inc.

The then-two-storey building was well-known around town.

