A peek behind the curtains at Mr Hawkins' drapery store | Yesterday, Today

On Christmas Eve in 1902, the Bathurst Free Press reported on the progress of the store: "When E.B. Hawkins first came to Bathurst to start a Cash Only business, many were of the opinion that it could not be worked, as people were so used to the credit system. But the current result has proved otherwise. Mr. Hawkins' business has steadily increased, till from a small beginning he has now one of the best shows in Bathurst, and 'You'll get it cheaper at Hawkins' has become quite a household word. Of course, selling for cash, he is able to do away with a big slice of the profits necessary for a credit house."