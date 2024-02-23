Depth, defence, discipline: Rams women all set for Country Championships

ALL the preparation has come down to this moment for the Western Rams senior women's side.
A Rams squad filled with potential will get their Country Championships underway this Sunday against the Riverina Bulls, looking to showcase how far the region's program has come in a short space of time.
Bulls had the measure of the Rams last time they met but a new-look Western squad want to show why they believe they're a team to beat in this year's competition.
Their efforts began earlier this month at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex during their opening training session.
Since that initial session coach Kev Grimshaw has loved what he's seen from the Rams, as they try to create their own piece of history 50 years on from the Rams' Amco Cup success.
"They know that they've got a job to do. They've trained really well. It's been a smooth preparation. Everything is in place to go," he said.
"We've really tried to concentrate on our defence and getting everyone to buy into what we want to do. We have to work together and help one another out in defence.
"We've got enough attacking flair to score points, so we just need to stop the opposition from scoring. That's why we've spent so much time working on those structures."
With the skill in the Rams squad there's no surprise Grimshaw has so much optimism.
Captain and former Australian rugby representative Bec Smyth and St George Illawarra Dragons player Cheynoah Amone make for a strong second row combination in this weekend's starting side.
Panorama Platypi combination Carly Abbott and Sarah Colman provide direction in the halves.
The centre pairing of dual code star Alahna Ryan and Kiara Sullivan, who scored in Group 11's win last weekend over rivals Group 10, are also sure to be in the thick of the action.
"I firmly believe in the girls who are in this squad. They've all earned their spot there from their form in the Western Women's Rugby League competition, and I've tried to get a really good balance between what we've got," Grimshaw said.
"They've all come together just like I thought they would. Everything's been really positive among the training group.
"Bec Smyth's not been afraid to give the girls a bit of a serve if they need it, which is what I was looking for. You can get comfortable on the field and you need an experienced player to say 'We need this out of you' and they're responding to her."
It's not just 1 through 13 where Grimshaw believes his Rams are overflowing with talent.
He said the team's rotations off the bench are almost certain to play a decisive factor in this year's championships.
"Our bench is our strength. They're just as strong as the players we have on the field, and that's very important in games like these," he said.
"When you bring a player off you always want to put on a player you have just as much faith in. All the girls also have faith in each other, so there will be no disruptions to the flow of our game."
The match at Junee gets underway from 2pm.
WESTERN RAMS WOMEN: 1 Tiana Anderson, 2 Sophie Tilburg, 3 Alahna Ryan, 4 Kiara Sullivan, 5 Emilie Brown, 6 Carly Abbott, 7 Sarah Colman, 8 Kandy Kennedy, 9 Xanthe Booth, 10 Aliesha Earsman, 11 Cheynoah Amone, 12 Rebecca Smyth (c), 13 Lily Baker, 14 Danielle Plummer, 15 Holly Jones, 16 Chelsea Amone, 17 Kate Gulliver, 18 Charli Robinson, 19 Lily Stubbs
