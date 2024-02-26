Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Sport fields remain safe despite nearby removal of toxic material

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
February 26 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE REMOVAL of asbestos near a number of Bathurst sporting fields remains ongoing, but no time frame has been given for how long it will take.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.