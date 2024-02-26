Sport fields remain safe despite nearby removal of toxic material

THE REMOVAL of asbestos near a number of Bathurst sporting fields remains ongoing, but no time frame has been given for how long it will take.
In December 2022, asbestos was found at the site of the new Hereford Street car park, which ultimately saw the project halted for a number of months.
While the car park has mostly been finished, asbestos removalists remain active between the St Pat's and Bathurst Bulldogs ends of the complex.
Bathurst Regional Council's works manager, Chris Schumacher said the removal of asbestos poses no risk to users at the nearby sporting fields.
"The asbestos removal is being undertaken by licensed asbestos removalists in accordance with a remediation action plan," he said.
"The asbestos removal process is undertaken in a manner consistent with workplace health and safety requirements and poses no risk to the adjacent sporting fields."
While it remains unclear how much asbestos remains at the site, Mr Schumacher said it likely came from demolished houses.
"Exact quantities of asbestos present are difficult to predict," he said.
"The remediation strategy accommodates for the fact that asbestos will be identified as it is uncovered and disposed of appropriately as the project progresses.
"The asbestos present at the site has likely come from the demolition of houses and structures that contain asbestos."
There used to a number of houses in the vicinity of the works, but they were demolished over the years after the construction of the levee banks almost 20 years ago.
The car park is part of a multi-million project to expand the facilities at the Hereford Street sporting complex.
The development was announced in late 2018, with council and the NSW government saying their $6.2 million investment would see the delivery of two new fields, a sealed car park, a roundabout to make it easier to get into the precinct, and an amenities building to service the two new fields.
Work on the car park, which will offer nearly 800 spaces, commenced in late 2022 and wrapped up in recent weeks, but hasn't been officially opened by council.
