Lunch, music and an inspiring story: celebrate the women in your community

LADIES, this is for you.
The Bathurst VIEW Club is partnering with Vivability and its café for a special International Women's Day event.
The theme for International Women's Day 2024 is inspire inclusion, making it an apt partnership, given many of Café Viva's employees are people with disabilities.
They will play a key role in the event on March 8, where they will assist in preparing lunch for attendees to share.
International Women's Day is all about celebrating women and taking action against the issues they face, including discrimination and inequality.
In 2023, a large community event was held by Bathurst Regional Council to celebrate the day, but it won't return in 2024.
The VIEW Club, recognising how important the day is, has taken up the challenge.
Treasurer and publicity officer, Jennifer Gray, said this year's theme really fits with what the VIEW Club does.
"The theme being inclusion this year is important and the VIEW Club works with children dealing with poverty and The Smith Family's Learning for Life program," she said.
"... We just thought it was a really good fit."
And Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham is happy to have the café be part of the celebrations.
"We're always keen to support events in Bathurst and we felt this was a nice event for us to partner with," he said.
The event will start at Café Viva at 12pm and run through to 2pm, with people able to come by at a time that suits them for a "grab and go lunch".
Rachael Brooking, a disability advocate and the founder of HD Awareness Central West, has been engaged to be the guest speaker at the event.
She will be able to share her own story and speak to the inclusion theme of the day.
"I'm thrilled that we will have Rachael Brooking as our guest speaker at the event," Mr Packham said.
"Rachael has spent many years as an advocate for people with Huntingtons and her story is inspiring."
In addition to hearing from Ms Brooking, there will be music provided by HarrynBella and food prepared by Café Viva.
Vivability's April See has been described by Mr Packham as the "queen of functions", making her the ideal person to organise the catering for the event.
She will be assisted by Café Viva employees.
While the event celebrates International Women's Day, attendance is not limited to women.
Men are also invited to show their support by coming along.
To ensure there is adequate catering, the lunch will be a ticketed event.
Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased via the Sticky Tickets website.
Ms Gray hopes employers around Bathurst will offer some flexibility to their staff on International Women's Day so they can attend.
"We would ask for employers to please be generous to their female employees on the day and let them vary their lunch hour or have a few more minutes to be able to take part in this, because it is a very important celebration of what women actually contribute to this community," she said.
