Planned hazard reduction burn currently underway east of Bathurst

A PLANNED hazard reduction burn is currently underway east of Bathurst and NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) says it's all under control.
NSW RFS lasted updated the public via the Hazards Near Me app at 10.326am on Friday, February 23, about the burn, which is located at Sunny Corner, roughly 26 kilometres east of Bathurst, near the intersections of the Bicycle Track and Mitchells Creek Road.
NSW RFS warned people that they may see and smell smoke in the area but to only call Triple Zero for unattended fires.
The responsible agency for the controlled burn is the Forestry Corporation of NSW.
According to NSW RFS, a hazard reduction is just one way of preparing for bush fire but it doesn't remove the threat of fire and the need for you and your family to be prepared.
There are different types of hazard reduction including controlled burning, mechanical clearing like slashing undergrowth, or even reducing the ground fuel by hand.
