Historic drug user crosses path with 'ice' despite plans to get help

A LONG-TERM drug user has told a court he plans to continue to address his substance abuse after he was busted driving with drugs in his system.
Wayne John Isbister, 59, of Driscoll Close, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 20, 2024 to driving with an illegal drug in his blood.
Court documents state Isbister was driving west along Stewart Street in Bathurst around 2am on October 7, 2023 when he was stopped by police.
After handing over his licence, Isbister was subject to a drug test, which came back positive for methamphetamine and cannabis.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Isbister gave a second positive reading for both drugs, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
When speaking with police, Isbister said he had been clean for 27 years but tried 'ice' for the first time a week prior.
He also mentioned he had been smoking pot fortnightly for about two months.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client had "been in a spiral" and used 'ice', but has switched solely to cannabis.
The court heard Isbister has been accessing the methadone clinic for 30 years after heavy heroin use, and has appointments for counselling to address his substance use.
"I see major problems here, I don't think it's going to work [counselling and clinics] because it hasn't been," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
"I'm just going to take his money and licence."
Isbister was convicted and fined $800.
He was also banned from driving for four months.
