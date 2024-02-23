Under 14s hoping to cap off strong season with Western crown

THEY'VE been the team to beat throughout the Western Zone Cricket under 14s season and now Bathurst find themselves within one win of the perfect season.
Bathurst's 14s go into this Sunday's grand final at the Sportsground with six wins from as many matches, and one more victory against Orange will take them to a well earned title.
It's a revenge mission of sorts for the Bathurst boys, who went down to Orange in the under 12s decider two years ago.
With many of the same players still involved in the representative program today it means several Bathurst team members will know what to expect.
Coach Andrew Larnach said the team has lived up to its potential over the course of the season.
"It's a similar team to the one I had two years. I thought at the start that they'd end up going pretty well and they've done that," he said.
"I'd love to see them get up. We haven't dropped a game yet so fingers crossed they can get one more.
"They're a great bunch of kids to coach. It's been really enjoyable. All of the team, bar one player, have played for Central West as well, so they've had experience at that higher level.
"They all turn up to training and they all put in 100 per cent.
"Two rounds ago we played Dubbo and they bowled 36 overs for just two sundries - a wide and a leg bye. They've been so good."
If the last game between the two teams is anything to go by then the grand final is sure to be must-watch cricket.
Bathurst won by the narrowest of margins back in round two this season, as they chased down the target of 210 on the last ball of the match.
The Bathurst squad definitely haven't had everything go all their way this season, and they've had to work hard for some wins.
They come into the final off a challenging three wicket win against a competitive Lachlan outfit at Forbes.
Bathurst will also have involvement in the under 12s grand final, where several of the city's juniors feature in the Western Girls team who will take on hosts Orange at Bloomfield Oval.
The two sides met only a week ago.
Orange made their way to 2-83 after 25 overs before rain ended the match early.
Meanwhile, Orange and Dubbo will go head to head in the under 16s grand final at Wade Park.
