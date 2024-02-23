Bathurst residents urged to move indoors as damaging winds, hail expected

CENTRAL Tablelands residents are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel, move indoors and park their cars under secure cover, with a severe weather warning issued for the region.
At 2.44pm on Friday, February 23, NSW State Emergency Service (SES) advised residents to monitor conditions, with a forecast of damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall in Bathurst, Katoomba, Bowral, Taralga and Wollongong.
A cold front is expected to cross the south of NSW today, with fast-moving severe thunderstorms developing in the warm and unstable air mass ahead of it.
At 1.06pm, 111km/h wind gusts were recorded at Goulburn, while an hour later there were 90 km/h wind gusts at Nowra.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is advising severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall, that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.
The BOM advises:
For emergency help in floods, storms and tsunamis, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
