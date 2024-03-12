Bathurst councillor doesn't want an 'oversaturation' of Supercars events

A BATHURST councillor believes the Bathurst 500 will saturate the city's Supercars market if it becomes a regular event.
Mount Panorama hosted the Bathurst 500 on February 24-25, the opening round of the 2024 Supercars season that featured two 250 kilometres race, with one held on the Saturday and the other on the Sunday.
While the season opener is only a one-off at the moment, Bathurst councillor and deputy mayor Ben Fry doesn't want it to become one.
"In deliberations about the future of hosting an extra Supercars event, councillors should be taking into consideration any kind of risk to the brand of the Bathurst 1000 and its notoriety in the market as the number one motor sport event in Australia," he said.
"Personally, I would err on the side of caution about hosting more Supercars events in the one year, into the future.
"I don't want to damage the brand work we've done around the Bathurst 1000. I want to keep that as the holy grail of motor sport in this country."
Under the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Act 1989, the track is only allowed to host five major motor racing events in a calendar year.
Prior to 2024, those five events were the Bathurst 1000, 12 Hour, 6 Hour, Bathurst International and Challenge Bathurst.
In order to comply with the act, the 12 Hour was merged with the 500 to create the one-off event Bathurst SuperFest.
Bathurst only got the 500 after Newcastle pulled out of hosting the season-opener in an 11th hour decision.
"We were more than happy to look after Supercars, who area great lease holder of our asset in Mount Panorama," Fry said.
"That's led to a really great activation in the CBD and an influx of people in town."
"If Supercars end up making the request again, I think everybody would have to think long and hard not only about the legislative requirements but also the brand that we've created in Bathurst."
Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said he would love to the Bathurst 500 every year but said the decision is out of council's hands.
"It was an unusual circumstance that led to us getting it this time," he said.
"It's unknown and unlikely that history will repeat, but you never know. We'll just have to see.
"It's [Supercars'] championship and they've got to manage an entire calendar of events."
In the opening round of the season, Broc Feeney took home the win in the race on the Saturday, before Will Brown claimed victory on the Sunday.
