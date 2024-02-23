Western Advocate
Tar very much: Here's what's next in the long-running roadworks between Bathurst and Orange

Updated February 23 2024 - 5:41pm, first published 5:00pm
Work at the Vittoria Curve section of the Mitchell Highway in August last year. Picture from Google Maps.
UP to eight weeks of asphalting is on the agenda during the next stage of work at the "Vittoria Curve" section of the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange.

