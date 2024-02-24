Four people taken to hospital after head-on crash involving five people

FOUR people have been taken to hospital following a head-on crash that took place about six kilometres north of Eglinton on Saturday afternoon.
A woman in her 20s was flown by helicopter to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition with head, chest and leg injuries, while a girl under 12 has been taken to Westmead Children's Hospital with abdominal injuries.
A man in his 40s was taken road ambulance to Orange Health Service with leg injuries, along with an infant boy, who was taken by road to Orange with minor injuries.
The fifth patient, an infant boy, had no injuries and did not require to be transported to hospital.
Multiple emergency service crews were called to Duramana Road near Whalans Lane in Eglinton around 3pm following a head-on collision on February 24, 2024.
Police said the crash was between a Mazda CX9 and a Nissan Navara.
The police crash investigation unit was examining the area.
More to come.
