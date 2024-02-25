It's a moment Brayden Donnelley won't be forgetting anytime soon

BRAYDEN Donnelley won't be forgetting his experience at the Bathurst 500 anytime soon.
Not only did the massive Supercars fan have the opportunity to see his favourite driver Chaz Mostert, but he was welcomed into his garage, had his shirt signed and a brief chat with him.
And it was more than a chance opportunity, after both his grandfather Russell Marsh and Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings came together to make it happen for the 10-year-old.
Mr Marsh was at the most recent council meeting on Wednesday, February 21, where he said that Brayden had asked if they could go into the cooperate suite at last week's Bathurst 12 Hour.
Unfortunately they weren't able to for the 12 Hour, but Cr Jennings made it happen for them at the 500 on the Saturday, before meeting Mostert on the Sunday.
"We did everything we could to respond to Russell's request and we got him into the cooperate suite on Saturday and Harris Park on Sunday," Cr Jennings said.
Mr Marsh said council went above and beyond for his grandson.
"They didn't hesitate, they gave him the red carpet," he said.
"He's such a big race fan. He's been following him forever, he's got all his shirts.
"I just can't thank council and Jess enough. It just shows they're genuine people.
"They've got their business to do in council, but this is a bit outside of it. They rose to the occasion and helped him out, which was great.
"I fully appreciate Chaz. He's a busy boy doing what he's doing."
Brayden said it was great to meet Mostert, a driver he has been following since 2021.
